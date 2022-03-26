While the price of gold and oil have been on the rise since Russia invaded Ukraine, so too has steel, a commodity that is used in almost every facet of manufacturing.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Eatery sells most expensive French fries topped with gold dust. Guess the price - March 26, 2022
- Steel prices increase against backdrop of Russia’s war in Ukraine - March 26, 2022
- Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.79 - March 26, 2022