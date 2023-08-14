Revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, was $14,272 and $23,797 on gold sales of 6,880 ounces and 11,888 ounces with average realized prices per ounce of $1,971 and $1,935 respectively. Silver sales for the same periods were 29,198 ounces and 29,850 ounces with average realized prices per ounce of $23 and $21 respectively.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD continues bleed lower under the weight of the broad Dollar – TDS - August 14, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Higher US dollar, yields drag gold to more than one-month low - August 14, 2023
- Steppe Gold Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results - August 14, 2023