The analyst firm told investors that it is reducing the discount rate for the Phase 2 Sulphides to 5% from 7.5% as the publication of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Consolidative phase continues, 1,758.80 still at sight - December 7, 2021
- Steppe Gold gets price target raised to $3.50 from Stifel after positive feasibility study report on Phase II sulphide expansion - December 7, 2021
- Weak November Payrolls Won’t Help Gold - December 7, 2021