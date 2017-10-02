With the yellow metal achieving a monthly close below $1300, Q4 could be the quarter in which bears make a serious move to drag prices to back towards $1240, and potentially even lower. From a technical standpoint, Gold is bearish on the weekly timeframe.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold trades lower as dollar, equities aim higher - October 2, 2017
- Sterling Stumbles Into Q4, Gold Dims - October 2, 2017
- Gold Prices Remain at 7-Week Lows on Stronger Dollar - October 2, 2017