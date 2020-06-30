Michael Kelly of Pinebridge Investments recommends gold as a better hedge than government bonds against the risk of massive fiscal stimulus tipping the economy into inflation. He also recommends …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Stick with gold as a safety play, not government bonds: Strategist - June 29, 2020
- Citi raises gold price forecast - June 29, 2020
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Needs to Hold $1775.10 to Sustain Short-Term Rally - June 29, 2020