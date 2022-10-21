Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. GOLD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes $1,615 and $1,607 amid a down week – Confluence Detector - October 21, 2022
- Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to C$33.00 - October 21, 2022
- Gold prices slip ahead of Dhanteras on global weakness, spot demand likely to be robust - October 21, 2022
Discussion about this post