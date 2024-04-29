Gold futures struggled for direction in Monday dealings, but held onto a gain for the month ahead of key U.S. economic data this week and Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy decision. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones up 100 points with earnings, Fed in focus - April 29, 2024
- Gold price retreats modestly, ahead of crucial Fed rate decision - April 29, 2024
- Gold price uptrend continues as traders anticipate upcoming Fed decision - April 29, 2024