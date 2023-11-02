Wall Street roared higher, adding to its rally from the day before on hopes the Federal Reserve may finally be done with its market-rattling hikes to interest rates
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Stock Market Today: Wall Street Leaps Toward Its Best Week of 2023 on Hopes for a Halt to Rate Hikes - November 2, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD advances sligtly as the USD weakens and yields decline - November 2, 2023
- Wall Street advances as Fed keeps rates steady; Powell sounds less hawkish - November 2, 2023