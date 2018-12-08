This week’s chart looks at the US-dollar gold price superimposed over the SPX during the past 4 years or so. Despite gold being forgotten in recent years as the stock markets surged ever higher …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Stock Selloff Boosting Gold - December 8, 2018
- Gold Price Prediction – Gold Breaks Out on Soft Payroll Data - December 7, 2018
- Gold Prices Rally As U.S. Dollar Weakens On Dovish Fed Chairman Comments - December 7, 2018