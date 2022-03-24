Stock markets were mixed while oil prices eased Thursday as investors weighed Western summits on Russia’s war in Ukraine and the prospect of sharper interest rate hikes to control inflation. NATO, G7 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Stocks Mixed, Oil Prices Dip As West Targets Russian Gold - March 24, 2022
- Shares rise in London helped by gold prices and share buybacks - March 24, 2022
- Gold price extends gains amid talks of further energy sanctions on Russia - March 24, 2022