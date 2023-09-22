Asian stocks followed Wall Street’s lead on Thursday, dipping across the board as investors interpreted the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy statements as signalling higher-for-longer interest rates.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices on September 22: Check latest rates in your city - September 21, 2023
- Stocks retreat, US yields advance, dollar strengthens on hawkish Fed - September 21, 2023
- Fed leaves rates unchanged as it waits for economy’s next moves - September 21, 2023