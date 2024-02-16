Global shares rose for a third day on Friday, thanks to a lift from Japan’s Nikkei closing at another 34-year peak and a buoyant Wall Street, after a big fall in U.S. retail sales revived chances of a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold heads for second weekly loss as early rate cut bets cool - February 16, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD edges higher to near $2,010 amid risk aversion - February 16, 2024
- Stocks shrug off patchy data; gold set for first weekly loss of 2024 - February 16, 2024