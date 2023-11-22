ALBAWABA – Stocks worldwide dipped as the US dollar hovered near its lowest level in three months while gold prices surged, breaching the $2,000 threshold on Wednesday, ahead of the United States (US) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices stabilize despite US dollar rally - November 22, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes US economic data for a fresh boost higher - November 22, 2023
- Stocks worldwide down, gold prices breach $2k - November 22, 2023