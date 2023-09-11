The price of gold in Japan is at an all-time high. Tanaka Kikinzoku, one of Japan’s largest gold retailers, said recently that prices were approaching ¥10,000 per gram for the first time ever.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Junior Gold Mining Investors, Pay Attention To Founders Metals - September 11, 2023
- Strain on Japanese yen showing in the gold market - September 11, 2023
- Commodity Roundup: Focus turns to U.S. inflation print as economic figures dictate precious metal prices - September 11, 2023