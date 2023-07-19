Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) price closed higher on Tuesday, July 18, jumping 1.67% above its previous close. A look at the daily price movement shows that the last close reads $17.36, with intraday deals fluctuated between $17.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Such Is The Power Of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) - July 19, 2023
- 5 useful facts about gold investing - July 19, 2023
- Gold price remains sideways amid a light calendar week, Greenback meets resistance - July 19, 2023