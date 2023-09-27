As of Wednesday, the cost of a tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stood at Rs205,000, with the price for 10 grams at Rs. 175,754 in the local bullion market. For those interested in 22-karat gold, one …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold hits over 1-month low on higher-for-longer US rates theme - September 27, 2023
- Gold price today: Rates decline on rising dollar, bond yields; what should be your strategy for bullion today? - September 27, 2023
- Sudden drop in gold prices shakes Pakistan’s market - September 27, 2023