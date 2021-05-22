Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said cryptocurrencies could stay a feature of global markets as something akin to “digital gold,” even if their importance in economies will remain …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Summers Says Crypto Has Chance of Becoming ‘Digital Gold’
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said cryptocurrencies could stay a feature of global markets as something akin to “digital gold,” even if their importance in economies will remain …