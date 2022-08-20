Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Price Target Cut to C$0.90

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Cormark from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target …
