India’s Tata Group-owned Titan Co reported a drop in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as its mainstay jewellery segment was hurt by record gold prices.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Surging gold prices take sheen off Indian jewellery maker Titan’s profit - August 2, 2023
- i-80 Gold Reports Q2 2023 Operating Results - August 2, 2023
- Royal Gold Reports Steady Portfolio and Financial Performance for the Second Quarter of 2023 - August 2, 2023