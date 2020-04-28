Surging Profits Seen as No Safety Net for Winning Gold Stocks

Don’t be fooled by gold’s rally when Yamana Gold and Agnico Eagle kick off earnings for the industry this week. While the metal’s prices are surging, many of the companies have shut down mines amid …
