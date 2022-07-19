Switzerland imported 284 kg of gold from Russia in June, customs data showed on Tuesday, less than the over three tonnes imported in May that fuelled a debate on whether accepting Russian gold helped …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Persistent at Dh207 Per Gram - July 19, 2022
- Swiss gold imports from Russia fall in June - July 19, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD setting stage for a sharp rebound before the next downswing? - July 19, 2022