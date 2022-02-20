The gold price for 24 carats was recorded as Rs 51,730 per 10 gram in the State Capital City today. Earlier on February 4, price for 24 carats gold was recorded as Rs 49,650 per 10 gram …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Records New High In Odisha, Check Rates - February 20, 2022
- Tag: Gold Price In Odisha - February 20, 2022
- Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,202,473 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) - February 20, 2022