Year to date, the precious metal has gained about 9.3% to close at $1,419.05 per troy ounce on Monday. Another boost to the price of gold could occur if the Federal Reserve decides to cut interest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp - July 30, 2019
- Gold Looks Primed To Extend Rally On Fed - July 30, 2019
- Rate Cut Expectations Boost Gold Mining Stocks’ Outlook - July 30, 2019