Talisker (taliskerresources.com) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration and development of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker’s Flagship asset is the high-grade, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Talisker Initiates Entry Portal Construction at the Bralorne Gold Project - October 16, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold eases, but Israel-Hamas war keeps prices above $1,900 - October 16, 2023
- Gold prices may hit ₹61,000 per 10 grams, Silver may touch ₹75,000 this Diwali: Experts - October 16, 2023