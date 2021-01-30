Tanzanian Gold Export Earnings Rise 34% in 2020 on Higher Prices

Tanzania’s earnings from gold exports rose 34% last year, helped by increased output and higher prices, the Bank of Tanzania said in its latest monthly economic review. Gold exports fetched $2.95 …
