Tata Motors launched a new Gold edition of the Tata Safari which is priced at ₹ 21.89 lakhs (ex-showroom). This edition will be available in two colours:. White Gold: It uses Frost White colour with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price falls by Rs 1,130; silver declines to Rs 60,183 - September 17, 2021
- Tata Safari Gold edition SUV launched. Price, features, other details - September 17, 2021
- Gold Stocks in the News: (TSXV: $OTGO.V) (TSX: $GCM.TO) (TSX: $BTO.TO) (NYSE: $AU) - September 17, 2021