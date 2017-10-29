Donald Trump was elected president largely due to his promises to revitalize America. His plan to achieve that goal included ending and replacing Obamacare, starting massive infrastructure projects, and providing sweeping tax cuts for corporations as well …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Tax Cuts, Entitlements, And Gold Prices - October 29, 2017
- Open Interest Is Still Rising Even As Gold & Silver Fall In Price - October 29, 2017
- Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Will Mueller Investigation Indictments Drive Gold Higher? - October 29, 2017