Some ETFs own bars of bullion, while others invest in gold futures contracts that give buyers the right to buy the metal at a certain price on a certain date. There also are funds that use a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Asia Gold-Slight retreat in prices adds to festive lure in India - October 4, 2019
- Tempted by a Gold ETF? Here’s What to Consider - October 4, 2019
- Gold prices edge up as traders wait for key jobs data - October 4, 2019