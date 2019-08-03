And it appears that the timing of our second line coming into production could not be better as gold prices have reached a six year high. We run our business to make money and generate free cash …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Teranga Gold Corporation (TGCDF) CEO Richard Young on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript
And it appears that the timing of our second line coming into production could not be better as gold prices have reached a six year high. We run our business to make money and generate free cash …