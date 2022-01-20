Identification of fine visible gold in semi-massive to massive sulphide in the Swann zone (assays pending)—2nd visible gold occurrence found on the property to date. Identification of Premier porphyry …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU Rewards Bulls, But Silver Provides a Bigger Bounty - January 20, 2022
- Teuton Resources: Second Visible Gold Occurrence Found on Harry Property, Golden Triangle - January 20, 2022
- Gold price gains Rs700 per tola in Pakistan - January 20, 2022