Readers are undoubtedly aware of one or another stock market anomaly, such as e.g. the frequently observed weakness in stock markets in the summer months, which the well-known saying “sell in May and go away” refers to. Apart from such widely known …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- TGIF: Almost ALL Of The Gold Price Gains Occur On Fridays - November 11, 2017
- Will We See a Replay of 2015 and 2016 in the Gold Market? - November 11, 2017
- Meadow Bay Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement - November 10, 2017