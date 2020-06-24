Thai May exports fall 22.5% y/y, but gold shipments surge

Thailand’s exports in May dropped by a bigger-than-expected 22.5% from a year earlier, the weakest pace in more than 10 years, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the commerce ministry said …
