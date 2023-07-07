Physical gold (or bullion) is one of the most popular forms of gold investments. You can purchase gold coins and bars from a wide variety of dealers and online retailers. They’re easy to understand, easy to sell for cash and come in different sizes and weights, allowing you to tailor your investment to your budget.
