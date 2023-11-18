These fresh-out-of-the-box colors won’t be chilling in stock for long. The Gold Shadow, Storm Vapour, and Astral Purple are on the chopping block for the first time, and they’re vanishing quicker than …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold surges to highest level in a week - November 18, 2023
- The brand-new Special Edition Xbox Controllers have hit the Black Friday sales already — go fast and go for GOLD at only $45! - November 18, 2023
- Gold prices rally on Fed peak rate speculation. What’s next? - November 18, 2023