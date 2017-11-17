The close: TSX gains as gold, energy prices rise

The Toronto Stock Exchange rose Friday led higher by rising gold and energy prices. The S&P/TSX composite index rose 63.20 points, or 0.40 per cent to 15,998.57. Gains for the index came as data showing a drop in Canada’s annual inflation rate gave the …
