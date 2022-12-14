On Tuesday, gold jumped to its highest price since June after US consumer prices posted the smallest monthly gain in more than a year, sparking hopes
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- The Commodities Feed: Gold jumps on slower-than-expected US inflation - December 14, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds comfortably above $1,800 ahead of Fed - December 14, 2022
- Gold holds above $1,800/oz in run-up to Fed verdict - December 14, 2022