While some investment experts have embraced Bitcoin within their investment portfolios, others fear it could be heading for a sharp fall – as happened in early 2018.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Bitcoin? ‘It’s God’s way of telling us there’s too much money’, says expert as gold remains safe haven of choice - January 2, 2021
- The digital gold rush: Bitcoin has almost QUADRUPLED in price in a year, so is it the new safe haven or heading for another crash - January 2, 2021
- Gold, silver still have ‘a lot of potential’ for upside after a record year, chart analyst says - January 2, 2021