Although China is the world’s largest gold producer, it is also the greatest user of gold for jewelry fabrication, typically relying on imports to satisfy its outsized demand. · Volume and open …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- The Ever-Shifting Shanghai Gold Market Landscape - December 10, 2021
- Gold Price Outlook – Support Looks Vulnerable if US Inflation Runs Hot - December 10, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pressuring lows near $1,770 amid firmer yields, US inflation eyed - December 10, 2021