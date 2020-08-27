Fed Chair Powell put investors on roller-coaster ride after unveiling a new policy framework of “average inflation targeting, cementing the Powell Put of keeping interest rates anchored for years.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Expressing Caution Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Speech - August 27, 2020
- Gold dives 2% as dollar, yields gain after Fed comments - August 27, 2020
- The Fed is the new BOJ, Risky Asset Rally Faded, Powell didn’t do enough, Oil drops, Gold disappointed - August 27, 2020