The price of gold rose 3.4%. Gold tends to rise when investors are shedding risk, and when yields available elsewhere fall. The opportunity cost of holding the metal is lower. The price of crude oil …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- The Fed’s Big Move Hasn’t Stopped Stocks From Falling, but Gold and Treasuries Are Rising. - March 23, 2020
- Gold Investors Are Betting That It’s 2008 All Over Again - March 23, 2020
- Americas Gold and Silver (USAS) Jumps: Stock Rises 7.5% - March 23, 2020