It’s finally happening. Gold is shining brightly in the sun again after being the laughing stock(s) of the market in 2021. Of the main protagonists, Gold Fields is the only one in the green …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Festive boost to gold prices - November 14, 2021
- The Finance Ghost: Gold shining and MTN still smiling on the market front - November 14, 2021
- The Digital Gold Rush – NFTs, Crypto, Digital Land & the Metaverse - November 14, 2021