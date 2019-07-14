Here are the weekly charts for the gold, commodities and the dollar ETFs. The gold ETF tracks the spot price of gold and is said to be backed by gold bars in vaults in London. Courtesy of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
The Gold And Commodities ETFs Are Poised For Gains As The Dollar Stalls
Here are the weekly charts for the gold, commodities and the dollar ETFs. The gold ETF tracks the spot price of gold and is said to be backed by gold bars in vaults in London. Courtesy of …