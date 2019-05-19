Here are the daily charts for the gold, commodities and the dollar ETFs. The gold ETF tracks the spot price of gold and is said to be backed by gold bars in vaults in London. Courtesy of Refinitiv …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- The Gold ETF Held Key Level, Commodities Near ‘Golden Cross’ As Dollar Peaks - May 19, 2019
- Harmony Gold: Headwinds Are Too Strong To Ignore - May 19, 2019
- 3 Takeaways From Eldorado Gold’s Q1 Earnings - May 18, 2019