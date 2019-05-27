Here are the daily charts for the gold, commodities and the dollar ETFs. The gold ETF tracks the spot price of gold and is said to be backed by gold bars in vaults in London. Courtesy of Refinitiv …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
The Gold ETF Is A Buy As Commodities And Dollar ETFs Consolidate
Here are the daily charts for the gold, commodities and the dollar ETFs. The gold ETF tracks the spot price of gold and is said to be backed by gold bars in vaults in London. Courtesy of Refinitiv …