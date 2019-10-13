Here are the weekly charts for the gold, commodities and the dollar ETFs. The gold ETF tracks the spot price of gold and is said to be backed by gold bars in vaults in London. Courtesy of Refinitiv …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- The Gold ETF Remains Above Key Level, Commodities Stabilize As The Dollar Falters - October 13, 2019
- Gold price looks shaky after late sell-off - October 13, 2019
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Crater on Friday - October 13, 2019