Long considered the epitome of a sleepy asset, gold is turning to an emerging technology—the blockchain—to protect against illicit bullion bars circulating. The London Bullion Market Association …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Standard Ventures Reports 2021 Annual Results - March 29, 2022
- The gold industry sees blockchain as a salvation for the bullion black market - March 29, 2022
- Gold price drops to ₹53k per 10g - March 29, 2022