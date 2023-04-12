The gold price printed its highest ever weekly close on Friday. What do new highs usually lead to? Yup. More new highs. Is it too late to buy? Nope. Should you own some? Yup. Everyone should own some …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- The gold price hits a high – there’s still time to buy - April 12, 2023
- Gold charges higher as bets for Fed pause gain ground - April 12, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD jumps toward $2,030 as US CPI slows to 5% - April 12, 2023