The gold price has retraced by 17% since the 8 March highs Bullion is under pressure from rising interest rates and a strong US dollar Gold has slipped but still outperformed most other assets in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- The gold price should be doing well, so why isn’t it? - September 17, 2022
- Price Of 21-Karat Gold Stood At JD34.4 Per Gramme In Local Market - September 17, 2022
- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s gold judicial collar, other items bring in nearly $517,000 at auction - September 17, 2022