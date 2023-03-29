It’s probably the single most bullish pattern there is. When the price breaks above the “handle,” the pattern is complete, and the uptrend continues. For now, gold remains in the handle portion of the pattern. But it looks on the cusp of breaking out.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- The last time this happened, Gold Price Soared for 10 years - March 29, 2023
- Gold Technical Analysis: Gold Price Remains Strong - March 29, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: Steady consolidation above $1,950 - March 29, 2023