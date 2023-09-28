Everyday investors are hungry for gold. If you need evidence, just look at Costco. The retail giant has one-ounce gold bars for sale, which Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti earlier this week sa …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- The Latest Sign That Individual Investors Like Gold: It’s Hot at Costco - September 28, 2023
- Costco is selling gold bars, and they’re selling out within hours - September 28, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: A pause in the Fed’s rate rises should provide some support to XAU/USD – ANZfed - September 28, 2023